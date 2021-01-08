Billings: Leslie Charles Hogan sentenced for strangling woman

Billings man, Leslie Charles Hogan sentenced to prison for strangling woman on Crow Indian Reservation

BILLINGS (STL.News) A Billings man who admitted strangling a woman during an argument at a residence on the Crow Indian Reservation was sentenced today to 46 months in prison and three years of supervised release, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said.

Leslie Charles Hogan, Jr., 37, pleaded guilty on July 21, 2020 to assault of a dating partner by strangulation and to domestic assault by an habitual offender.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided. Hogan was detained.

The prosecution said in court records that on May 17, 2017, the victim and Hogan, who were in a relationship, were at the victim’s residence when the couple got into a verbal argument. The fight turned physical. Hogan pushed the victim up against a wall and strangled her until she was almost unconscious. Another person in the residence struck and pushed Hogan to stop the strangulation. The victim sought medical treatment.

Hogan has two prior convictions for domestic assault.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lori Suek prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today