Categories: Politics

Biegun’s Conversation with Belarusian Opposition Leader

Deputy Secretary Biegun’s Conversation with Belarusian Opposition Leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown:

(STL.News)  Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun participated in a virtual discussion hosted by the German Marshall Fund with Belarusian presidential candidate and leader of the opposition, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. They discussed the ongoing political crisis in Belarus, and Deputy Secretary Biegun reaffirmed strong U.S. support for the Belarusian people’s resounding calls for their voice to be heard in determining their country’s fate. The Deputy Secretary underscored U.S. calls for dialogue between the Coordination Council and Belarusian authorities to resolve the crisis, truly free and fair elections under international observation, and the unconditional release of all political prisoners and those unjustly detained.

Source: STATE.Gov

