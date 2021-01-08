Biegun’s Call with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Akiba

Friday, January 8STATES TOP LEADING NEWS

(STL.News) Deputy Secretary of State Stephen R. Biegun spoke on December 1 with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Akiba. Deputy Secretary Biegun and Vice Foreign Minister Akiba highlighted the importance of the U.S.-Japan Alliance as the cornerstone of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Deputy Secretary Biegun and Vice Foreign Minister Akiba also discussed continued Alliance coordination on a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues, including North Korea.

