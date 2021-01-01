Deputy Secretary Biegun Hosts Launch Event for the U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability

(STL.News) Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun hosted a virtual launch event marking the release of the ten-year U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability. The completion of the Strategy represents a major milestone in implementing the Global Fragility Act of 2019, which prioritizes preventing conflict, streamlining disparate efforts, and breaking the costly cycle of fragility abroad that generates threats to the United States and its citizens.

As Deputy Secretary Biegun emphasized in his keynote remarks, the Strategy sets forth a vision and framework for U.S. government efforts to stabilize conflict-affected areas, prevent violence, and address global fragility – all by emphasizing prevention, partnerships, and a comprehensive U.S. interagency approach. The event also featured remarks by Director of the Office of Foreign Assistance James L. Richardson and Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations Denise Natali, as well as Senators Chris Coons and Lindsey Graham, Representative Michael McCaul, and USAID, DOD, and key civil society interlocutors.

Source: STATE.Gov