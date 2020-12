(STL.News) Dr. Celine Gounder, clinical assistant professor of medicine and infectious diseases at NYU’s Grossman School of Medicine and member of Biden’s Covid-19 task force, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Monday that President-elect Biden will invoke the Defense Production Act in order to ramp up production of raw materials for vaccines, personal protective equipment and other resources needed to fight the spread of cornavirus.



YouTube video provided courtesy of CNBC-TV

