Categories: Politics

Best Wishes To Myanmar On The Occasion Of Independence Day

Myanmar Independence Day

(STL.News) On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I send best wishes to the people of Myanmar on the occasion of your independence day.

The United States is committed to partnering with the people of Myanmar in support of the country’s democratic transition, national reconciliation, and economic transformation.

We will continue to work with your government, civil society, and youth to help achieve greater peace, prosperity, and freedoms in Myanmar.  May all the people of Myanmar enjoy a healthy and happy new year.

Source: STATE.Gov

Publisher2

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Share
Published by
Publisher2
Tags: Independence DayMike PompeomyanmarUnited States
1 hour ago

Recent Posts

United States and Turkmenistan Hold Annual Bilateral Consultations

The United States and Turkmenistan Hold Annual Bilateral Consultations (STL.News) The United States and Turkmenistan…

13 mins ago

U.S Condemns the Kidnapping of Students in Kankara, Nigeria

The United States Condemns the Kidnapping of Students in Kankara, Nigeria (STL.News) The United States condemns…

14 mins ago

Khalilzad Travels to Afghanistan, Pakistan, Qatar and Turkmenistan

Special Representative Khalilzad Travels to Afghanistan, Pakistan, Qatar and Turkmenistan (STL.News)  U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan…

29 mins ago