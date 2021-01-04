Best Wishes To Myanmar On The Occasion Of Independence Day

Myanmar Independence Day

(STL.News) On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I send best wishes to the people of Myanmar on the occasion of your independence day.

The United States is committed to partnering with the people of Myanmar in support of the country’s democratic transition, national reconciliation, and economic transformation.

We will continue to work with your government, civil society, and youth to help achieve greater peace, prosperity, and freedoms in Myanmar. May all the people of Myanmar enjoy a healthy and happy new year.

Source: STATE.Gov