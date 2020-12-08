Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Home General Berkeley County: Jazzlyn Rae Molloy sentenced for drug charge
General

Berkeley County: Jazzlyn Rae Molloy sentenced for drug charge

By Editor 4
0
23
Berkeley County: Jazzlyn Rae Molloy sentenced for drug charge

Berkeley County woman, Jazzlyn Rae Molloy sentenced for drug charge

MARTINSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Jazzlyn Rae Molloy, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was sentenced to 41 months of incarceration for a drug charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Molloy, age 23, pled guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine” in March 2020.  Molly admitted to having more than 500 grams of cocaine in April 2018 in Berkeley County in September 2018.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberley D. Crockett prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.  The Martinsburg Police Department investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

Previous articleFlorida: Ludrick Joseph sentenced for unlawfully downloading tax return transcripts
Next articleSan Bernardino County: Chaunta A. Bashir Sentenced For Recording Child Pornography
Editor 4

RELATED ARTICLES

General

Denton: William Garfield Bilbrough Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges for Transporting an Illegal Alien

Editor 4 - 0
Member of the Violent Extremist Group “The Base”, William Garfield Bilbrough Pleads Guilty in Maryland to Federal Charges for Transporting an Illegal Alien—A Fellow...
Read more
General

Belmont: Thomas Deware Sentenced for Distribution of Methamphetamine and Firearm

Editor 4 - 0
Belmont Man, Thomas Deware Sentenced to 72 Months for Distribution of Methamphetamine and Firearm Charges CONCORD (STL.News) Thomas Deware, 56, of Belmont, was sentenced on...
Read more
General

San Bernardino County: Chaunta A. Bashir Sentenced For Recording Child Pornography

Editor 4 - 0
San Bernardino County Man, Chaunta A. Bashir Who Recorded Child Pornography on His Social Media Accounts Sentenced to 25 Years in Federal Prison RIVERSIDE, CA...
Read more

Most Popular

Denton: William Garfield Bilbrough Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges for Transporting an Illegal Alien

General Editor 4 - 0
Member of the Violent Extremist Group “The Base”, William Garfield Bilbrough Pleads Guilty in Maryland to Federal Charges for Transporting an Illegal Alien—A Fellow...
Read more

Belmont: Thomas Deware Sentenced for Distribution of Methamphetamine and Firearm

General Editor 4 - 0
Belmont Man, Thomas Deware Sentenced to 72 Months for Distribution of Methamphetamine and Firearm Charges CONCORD (STL.News) Thomas Deware, 56, of Belmont, was sentenced on...
Read more

San Bernardino County: Chaunta A. Bashir Sentenced For Recording Child Pornography

General Editor 4 - 0
San Bernardino County Man, Chaunta A. Bashir Who Recorded Child Pornography on His Social Media Accounts Sentenced to 25 Years in Federal Prison RIVERSIDE, CA...
Read more

Berkeley County: Jazzlyn Rae Molloy sentenced for drug charge

General Editor 4 - 0
Berkeley County woman, Jazzlyn Rae Molloy sentenced for drug charge MARTINSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Jazzlyn Rae Molloy, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was sentenced to 41 months...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

STLNEWS on About
U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe Hosts Law Enforcement Roundtable - DSN News on About

EDITOR PICKS

Denton: William Garfield Bilbrough Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges for Transporting an Illegal Alien

General Editor 4 - 0
Member of the Violent Extremist Group “The Base”, William Garfield Bilbrough Pleads Guilty in Maryland to Federal Charges for Transporting an Illegal Alien—A Fellow...
Read more

Belmont: Thomas Deware Sentenced for Distribution of Methamphetamine and Firearm

General Editor 4 - 0
Belmont Man, Thomas Deware Sentenced to 72 Months for Distribution of Methamphetamine and Firearm Charges CONCORD (STL.News) Thomas Deware, 56, of Belmont, was sentenced on...
Read more

San Bernardino County: Chaunta A. Bashir Sentenced For Recording Child Pornography

General Editor 4 - 0
San Bernardino County Man, Chaunta A. Bashir Who Recorded Child Pornography on His Social Media Accounts Sentenced to 25 Years in Federal Prison RIVERSIDE, CA...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Denton: William Garfield Bilbrough Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges for Transporting an Illegal Alien

General Editor 4 - 0
Member of the Violent Extremist Group “The Base”, William Garfield Bilbrough Pleads Guilty in Maryland to Federal Charges for Transporting an Illegal Alien—A Fellow...
Read more

Belmont: Thomas Deware Sentenced for Distribution of Methamphetamine and Firearm

General Editor 4 - 0
Belmont Man, Thomas Deware Sentenced to 72 Months for Distribution of Methamphetamine and Firearm Charges CONCORD (STL.News) Thomas Deware, 56, of Belmont, was sentenced on...
Read more

San Bernardino County: Chaunta A. Bashir Sentenced For Recording Child Pornography

General Editor 4 - 0
San Bernardino County Man, Chaunta A. Bashir Who Recorded Child Pornography on His Social Media Accounts Sentenced to 25 Years in Federal Prison RIVERSIDE, CA...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newspaper is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv