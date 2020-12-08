Berkeley County: Jazzlyn Rae Molloy sentenced for drug charge

Berkeley County woman, Jazzlyn Rae Molloy sentenced for drug charge

MARTINSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Jazzlyn Rae Molloy, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was sentenced to 41 months of incarceration for a drug charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Molloy, age 23, pled guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine” in March 2020. Molly admitted to having more than 500 grams of cocaine in April 2018 in Berkeley County in September 2018.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberley D. Crockett prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Martinsburg Police Department investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today