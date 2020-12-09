Bergen County: Nicholas Corsale-Althawabta Charged For Child Pornography

Bergen County Man, Nicholas Corsale-Althawabta Charged with Distribution and Possession of Child Pornography

NEWARK, N.J (STL.News) A Bergen County, New Jersey, man was arrested on charges of possessing and distributing images of child sexual abuse, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Nicholas Corsale-Althawabta, 19, of Oakland, New Jersey, is charged by complaint with one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He appeared by videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Leda Dunn Wettre and was released on $100,000 unsecured bond.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

On Jan. 16, 2020, Corsale-Althawabta used an internet-based application to distribute multiple graphic videos depicting the sexual abuse of minors. Law enforcement officers discovered numerous videos of child sexual abuse on Corsale-Althawabta’s electronic devices when he was arrested at his home.

The charge of distribution of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. The charge of possession of child pornography carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

U.S. Attorney Carpenito credited special agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Jason J. Molina, with the investigation leading to these charges.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexandra Tsakopoulos of the U.S. Attorney’s Office Criminal Division in Newark.

The charges and allegations contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendants is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today