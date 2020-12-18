Belmont: Jon Daigle Sentenced for Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud

Belmont Man, Jon Daigle Sentenced to 24 Months for Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud

CONCORD (STL.News) Jon Daigle, Jr., 33, of Belmont, was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison for conspiracy to commit bank fraud, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on December 12, 2019, the Belmont Police Department received a report that two people were using drugs in a parked car outside a convenience store. Officers responded and identified Daigle and Monica Kemper as the occupants of the vehicle. In plain view, they observed drug paraphernalia in the car. Officers seized the vehicle and applied for a search warrant, which was granted. Later that day, officers searched the car and found suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, mail addressed to various people in Laconia, Gilford, and Meredith, New Hampshire (including checks made out to people who were not occupants of the vehicle), a USPS mail tote, and a lock pick set.

On January 15, 2020, the Bedford Police Department began an investigation of mail stolen from a community mailroom. A surveillance camera in the mailroom showed that on January 12, 2020, Daigle was captured on video as he picked the lock to the mailroom, entered the room, rummaged through various packages, and left with a handful of mail.

On various occasions between January and April of 2020, Daigle and Kemper altered stolen checks and cashed or attempted to cash them at various banks in New Hampshire. Some of the checks were stolen from the community mailroom in Bedford and also from mailboxes in Manchester. On April 1, 2020, Daigle and Kemper attempted to use a stolen driver’s license to cash a check at a credit union.

On April 23, 2020, Daigle and Kemper were arrested by Manchester Police officers after an extensive investigation. Officers seized the vehicle and obtained a search warrant. The vehicle contained over $16,000 in stolen checks, stolen credit cards, the stolen driver’s license used at the credit union on April 1, and various other pieces of stolen mail.

Daigle previously pleaded guilty on August 6, 2020. Kemper previously pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced on February 25, 2021.

“Fraud crimes involving stolen mail can damage victims in a variety of ways,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “In order to protect the integrity of the mail and our financial system, we will work closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute the criminals who attempt to profit by stealing mail and defrauding banks with stolen checks.”

“The theft of mail in the furtherance of various fraud schemes has a significant financial and emotional impact on its victims,” says Manchester Chief Allen Aldenberg. “Hopefully, this will serve as a warning to all would-be mail thieves that there are serious consequences for this type of activity.”

This matter was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Belmont Police Department, the Bedford Police Department, and the Manchester Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Georgiana L. MacDonald and Aaron Gingrande.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today