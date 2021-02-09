General

Beckley: Breyanna Wilkerson Pleads Guilty to Drug Charge

HUNTINGTON, W.VA (STL.News) United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced that Breyanna Wilkerson, of Beckley, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin.  Wilkerson faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced on May 10, 2021.

“Wilkerson was caught in Huntington with 91 grams of heroin and fentanyl,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart.  “There is no doubt that by seizing these dangerous controlled substances, the excellent work of law enforcement prevented a number of overdoses.”

Wilkerson admitted that on May 2, 2019, officers searched her hotel room at the Days Inn on Route 60 in Huntington.  Wilkerson told the officers everything in the room belonged to her.  Officers found 91 grams of heroin and fentanyl in the nightstand.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West conducted the investigation.  United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing.  Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie Taylor is handling the prosecution.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.  Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 3:19-cr-00205.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

