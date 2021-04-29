Beaver: Jenessa Tolejko Admits Stealing for Personal Expenses

Youth Soccer Association Treasurer, Jenessa Tolejko Admits Stealing $100,000 for Personal Expenses

PITTSBURGH, PA (STL.News) A Beaver County resident pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of wire fraud, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today.

Jenessa Tolejko, 35, of Beaver, PA 15009 pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge Arthur J. Schwab.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that Tolejko, while serving as Treasurer of the Brighton Township – Beaver Soccer Association, a volunteer-run youth soccer association, improperly used $100,000 of the soccer association’s money for personal expenditures, including a cruise, other travel, goods from Amazon and LuLaRoe, and her household bills.

Judge Schwab scheduled sentencing for August 26, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. The law provides for a total sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Pending sentencing, the court permitted Tolejko to remain free on bond.

Assistant United States Attorney Jeffrey R. Bengel is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The United States Postal Inspection Service and the Beaver Borough Police Department conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Tolejko.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today