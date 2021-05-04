  • Tue. May 4th, 2021
Baxter International Increases Dividend and Declares Quarterly Dividend

DEERFIELD, IL (STL.News) Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medical products company, today announced an increase in the company’s quarterly cash dividend to a rate of $0.28 per share of common stock.  This represents an approximately 14% increase over the previous quarterly dividend rate of $0.245 per share.  Baxter’s Board of Directors declared the dividend payable on July 1, 2021, to stockholders of record as of June 4, 2021.  The indicated annual dividend rate is now $1.12 per share of common stock.

“Amid an unprecedented global healthcare crisis, our team has remained focused on advancing our Mission for patients and making an impact for our diverse stakeholder base,” said José (Joe) E. Almeida, chairman, president and chief executive officer.  “Baxter’s strategic approach to capital allocation is founded on accelerating growth, driving innovation and returning value to our shareholders.  The strength of our financial position has fueled our ability to increase our quarterly dividend rate on an annual basis for the sixth consecutive year.”

