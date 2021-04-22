  • Thu. Apr 22nd, 2021

STL.News

Headline News – States Top Leading News

Top Tags
General

Banuelos-Garcia Sentenced for Having Meth Welded To Tires

Waqar Nawaz

ByWaqar Nawaz

Apr 22, 2021 , , , ,
Banuelos-Garcia Sentenced for Having Meth Welded To Tires

Mexican man, Leonardo Banuelos-Garcia sentenced for having meth welded to tires

BROWNSVILLE, TS (STL.News) A 33 year-old Mexican citizen residing in Matamoros, Mexico, has been ordered to federal prison for possessing 43 kilograms of meth, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Leonardo Banuelos-Garcia pleaded guilty Sept. 27, 2019.

Today, U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez handed Banuelos-Garcia a 96-month sentence.  Not a U.S. citizen, he is expected to face removal proceedings following his imprisonment.  At the hearing, the court noted the quantity of narcotics involved in the crime.

On March 28, 2019, Banuelos-Garcia arrived at the Gateway Port of Entry in Brownsville driving a Jeep Liberty.  Authorities noticed the sport utility vehicle was clean and had only one key and referred him to secondary inspection.

Law enforcement noticed Banuelos-Garcia was sweating profusely and appeared nervous.  An X-ray examination indicated anomalies in some of the tires.

Banuelos-Garcia was ultimately found in possession of 18 packages of meth welded to three tires of his Jeep Liberty.  He admitted he was going to be paid $1000 to transport the narcotics.

He has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Esquivel prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

Related Post

General
New York: Akayed Ullah Sentenced for ISIS-inspired Bombing
Apr 22, 2021 Waqar Nawaz
General
Florida: Marchaun Browning Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges
Apr 22, 2021 Waqar Nawaz
General
Two defendants in middle Georgia drug trafficking conspiracy
Apr 22, 2021 Waqar Nawaz

Most Recent Post

General
General
General
General