Multi-State Bank Robbers Indicted In The Eastern District Of Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, TE (STL.News) Charles Pingley, 52, of North Carolina, and his sister, Loretta Johnson, 50, of Maryville, Tennessee, were indicted by a Federal Grand Jury on February 17, 2021, for one count of Conspiracy to Commit Bank Robbery and two counts of Bank Robbery. The case has been set for trial on April 27, 2021, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee, before the Honorable Judge Katherine Crytzer, United States District Judge.

The indictment alleges that, between October to December 2020, Pingley and Johnson conspired to rob banks in North Carolina and Tennessee. Specifically, the indictment alleges that on October 6, 2020, Pingley and Johnson robbed the First Citizens Bank in Carolina Beach, North Carolina, taking over $15,000 in cash. The indictment also alleges that Pingley and Johnson robbed the Foothills Federal Credit Union in Lenoir City, Tennessee on November 5, 2020, taking over $9,000.00 in cash. Lastly, the indictment alleges that on November 27, 2020, Pingley and Johnson robbed the Simmons Bank in Vonore, Tennessee, taking over $22,000 in cash.

If convicted for the bank robberies, the defendants face up to 20 years imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000, a term of supervised release of up to three years, any applicable forfeiture, and a $100 special assessment for each count of bank robbery. If convicted of the conspiracy to commit bank robbery charge, the defendants face up to five years imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000, one year of supervised release, and $100 special assessment

The investigation was led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Knoxville Division, Carolina Beach Police Department, North Carolina, Lenoir City Police Department, Tennessee, Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina, Dunn Police Department, North Carolina, Loudon County, Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee, and the Vonore, Police Department, Tennessee.

Assistant United States Attorney Alan Kirk will represent the United States.

Members of the public are reminded that an indictment constitutes only charges and that every person is presumed innocent until his or her guilt has been proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today