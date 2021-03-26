Bank Robber, Arnold Eden Sentenced to Federal Prison

Memphis, TN (STL.News) After demanding a federal jury trial last year and having pled guilty to bank robbery before the completion of proof in the case, Arnold Eden, 54 has now been sentenced to 72 months in federal prison. Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr., announced the sentence today.

According to information presented in court, on July 3, 2017, at approximately 1:17 p.m., the Hope Federal Credit Union located at 2923 Ridgeway Road, was robbed by threatened force and coercion. Hope Credit Union is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. A male entered the credit union, approached the teller, and provided a note demanding money. The teller recalled the note stating, “I have a gun. I have nothing to lose. I want two stacks of hundreds.” The teller complied and provided $2,602 in cash. The suspect then fled the scene.

The robber was described on video surveillance wearing a black “Kangol” hat; a white t-shirt turned inside out, black shorts, and tennis shoes. The robber was described as 6’2″, weighing 160-170lbs, 55-60 years of age, with a gray beard.

While exiting the credit union, video depicts the robber touching the interior glass door. Officers with the Memphis Police Department lifted latent fingerprints which were identified as belonging to the defendant.

On March 24, 2021, U.S. District Judge Mark Norris sentenced Eden to 72 months in federal prison to be followed by three years supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was investigated by the Memphis Police Department and the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Marques Young and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Samuel D. Winnig prosecuted this case on behalf of the government. Winnig is currently assigned from the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office for the purpose of prosecuting violent crimes and firearms offenses in federal court.

