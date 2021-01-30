Bangladesh Foreign Secretary says ties with India “Deep & Historic”

(STL.News) Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary Ambassador Masud Bin Momen who was in India for the foreign office consultations has called ties with India “deep and historic”. Speaking to our Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Ambassador Masud lauded India’s Vaccine diplomacy, saying, “India has made available not only to Bangladesh but also to other Neighbors, as part of the Neighborhood first policy of India and we are deeply appreciative of this.”

Wikipedia page – Bangladesh – India relations

