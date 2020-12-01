B-52 – This Massive US Aircraft Need 8 Engines to Takeoff

(STL.News) Welcome back to the Daily Aviation for a new documentary video about the Boeing B-52 Stratofortress, one of the oldest plane still in service in the US.

YouTube video provided courtesy of The Daily Aviation

Footage Credit: US Air Force, Derivative Work by The Daily Aviation

Thumbnail Credit: US Air Force, Derivative Work by The Daily Aviation

NOTE: STL.News does not guarantee the accuracy of the information contained within the video as we have not independently verified the content for accuracy. View as entertainment.

STL.News References:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

