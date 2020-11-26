B-1B Will Carry 36 JASSM or LRASM Internal & External Combined

(STL.News) The U.S. Air Force has released images of a B-1B bomber carrying an inert AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile or JASSM.
This is the first time the missile was carried on a pylon under its fuselage.
The effort was part of a demonstration program that could potentially lead to B-1B carrying 12 JASSM or its Anti Ship derivative LRASM (Long Range Anti Ship missile) externally.
Viewers may note that B-1B can accommodate about 24 of either of these weapons in its internal bomb bays.
A B-1 assigned to the 419th Flight Test Squadron, part of the 412th Test Wing that serves as the Global Power Combined Test Force was responsible for this undertaking.
The test flight was initiated on Nov. 20, 2020, from Edwards Air Force Base.
An external pylon that usually carries AN/AAQ-33 Sniper Advanced Targeting Pod was used to deploy the missile.
In this video Defense Updates analyzes how the U.S air force plans to make the B-1B bomber deadlier with Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile & Long Range Anti Ship Missile?
YouTube video courtesy of Defense Updates
NOTE: STL.News does NOT guarantee the accuracy of the content within the video as we have not independently verified the content. We suggest to view it as entertainment.
