Australian Citizen, Paul J. Carter Arrested for Visa Fraud

ALBANY, N.Y (STL.News) Paul J. Carter, also known as Paul Hamilton, and formerly known as Paul J. Cristallo, was arrested yesterday for making false statements on a visa application.

The announcement was made by Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and Kevin Kelly, Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Buffalo Field Office.

Carter, age 55, an Australian citizen residing in Watervliet, New York, is accused of lying about whether he used other names, as well as his criminal history, when he applied for a U.S. visa in 2018. The charges in the complaint are merely accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty

Carter appeared in court yesterday before United States Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Stewart, and was ordered detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for tomorrow, April 9.

If convicted, Carter faces up to 10 years in prison, as well as a maximum $250,000 fine. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.

This case is being investigated by HSI, with assistance from the U.S. Department of State Diplomatic Security Service, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Barnett.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today