Austin Kaquatosh Sentenced for Burglary and Firearm Offenses

Former Neopit Man, Austin A. Kaquatosh Sentenced for Burglary and Firearm Offenses on Menominee Indian Reservation

(STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Richard G. Frohling of the Eastern District of Wisconsin announced that on May 6, 2021, Austin A. Kaquatosh (age: 28), formerly of Neopit on the Menominee Indian Reservation, was sentenced to a total of 24 months in federal prison for burglary and being a felon in possession of firearms.

According to a written plea agreement filed in the case, Kaquatosh, a previously convicted felon, stole electronics and four firearms from a relative’s home on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

At sentencing, Senior United States District Court Judge William Griesbach noted that because Kaquatosh’s “opportunistic” offense was “traumatic” and “disruptive” to the victims, his sentence needed to send a message to the defendant, as well as others who might consider similar conduct, that such behavior was unacceptable. After serving his 24-month prison sentence, Kaquatosh also must spend three years on supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Menominee Tribal Police, and the Green Bay office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Andrew J. Maier.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today