Attorney General Merrick B. Garland’s Statement on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day

(STL.News) Attorney General Merrick B. Garland issued the following statement:

“Generations of American Indians and Alaska Natives have experienced violence or mourned a murdered or missing family member or loved one. The lasting effects of such trauma and suffering ripple across their communities.

“Today, we reaffirm our commitment to Tribes across the country who need and deserve our resources to help bring answers and justice to their grieving communities. In partnership with Tribal, federal, state and local agencies, the Justice Department is committed to finding lasting solutions to the public safety challenges Tribal communities encounter and to protecting them from violence, abuse, and exploitation.”

