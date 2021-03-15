Atlantic City Fugitive, Patrick Giblin Arrested For Escape

CAMDEN, N.J (STL.News) An Atlantic City, New Jersey, man appeared today following his arrest on charges of escaping from federal custody, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.

Patrick Giblin, 56, of Atlantic City, New Jersey, is charged by complaint with escape from the custody of the Attorney General. Giblin made his initial appearance by videoconference today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ann Marie Donio.

According to the complaint and court documents:

On July 23, 2020, Giblin escaped from the custody of the Attorney General while traveling from a federal prison in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, to a residential living facility in Newark, where he had been directed to serve the remainder of a federal prison sentence. At the time Giblin was serving a 2017 sentence for traveling interstate and using an interstate facility to promote unlawful activity in connection with a scheme to defraud multiple women. Giblin’s 2017 sentence followed an earlier sentence of 115 months’ imprisonment for a 2007 wire fraud conviction for a similar fraud scheme. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested Giblin in Atlantic City on March 10, 2021.

Giblin faces up to five years in prison if convicted of the escape charge.

Acting U.S. Attorney Honig credited members of the U.S. Marshals Service, District of New Jersey, under the direction of U.S. Marshal Juan Mattos Jr., with the investigation leading to the arrest and charges.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Gabriel J. Vidoni of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Criminal Division in Camden.

The charge and allegations contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today