Atlanta Federal Reserve Miami Branch Board of Directors Appointed

MIAMI, FL (STL.News) The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta announces the appointment of Daniel Lavender to the Miami Branch board of directors. He was appointed by the Atlanta board of directors to a three-year term beginning January 1, 2021, and ending December 31, 2023.

Since 2009, Lavender has been CEO of Mooring Park Institute Inc., a retirement living provider in Naples, Florida, with 900 employees across three properties. He previously served as chief financial officer of the company and is a certified public accountant. He is a graduate of Bluffton College in Ohio and Ohio University.

The Bank also announces the reappointment of the following members to three-year terms beginning January 1, 2021, and ending December 31, 2023:

Keith T. Koenig , president and CEO of City Furniture in Tamarac, Florida. He was reappointed by the Board of Governors.

N. Maria Menendez, chief financial officer of GL Homes of Florida Holding Corporation in Sunrise, Florida. She was reappointed by the Atlanta board of directors.

The remaining directors of the Atlanta Fed’s Miami Branch include:

Eduardo Arriola , chairman and CEO of Apollo Bank in Miami (term expires December 31, 2022),

Abel L. Iglesias , president and chief operating officer of Professional Bank in Coral Gables, Florida (term expires December 31, 2021),

Ana M. Menendez , chief financial officer and treasurer of Watsco Inc. in Coconut Grove, Florida (term expires December 31, 2022), and

Michael A. Wynn, board chairman and president of Sunshine Ace Hardware in Bonita Springs, Florida (term expires December 31, 2021).

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta branch directors provide economic information from their industries and the branch territory to the district Bank’s president and head office directors, who use the information in discussing monetary policy options and making discount rate recommendations. The Board of Governors appoints three of the Miami Branch directors, and the Atlanta head office directors appoint four.