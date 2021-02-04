Athens: Curioki Hyche Sentenced For Gun Possession

Felon With Violent Criminal History, Curioki Hyche Sentenced To Prison For Gun Possession

ATHENS, GA (STL.News) A convicted felon with a violent criminal history, arrested in Athens for illegal possession of a firearm, was sentenced to prison yesterday for his crime, said Peter D. Leary, the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal sentenced Curioki Hyche, 32, of Athens, to serve 63 months in prison, to be followed by two years of supervised release, after Hyche pleaded guilty to one count possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. There is no parole in the federal system.

On August 13, 2019, a confidential informant (CI) told the Athens-Clarke County Police that Hyche was carrying a weapon. Hyche, a known felon, was filmed by store surveillance in the Triangle Plaza area hiding a firearm in nearby bushes. Police retrieved the weapon, which was a 9mm caliber semi-automatic pistol. In pleading guilty, Hyche admitted that he had possessed the pistol and that he knew he was prohibited from having a firearm because it is illegal for convicted felons to possess guns. Hyche has a prior felony conviction in Athens-Clarke County for aggravated assault.

“Felons with violent criminal histories who possess guns will face the possibility of federal prosecution,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Leary. “I want to thank the Athens-Clarke County Police Department for their work in this investigation.”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today