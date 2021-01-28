AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to EU nations less than expected

(STL.News) The European Union has so far approved vaccines from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech as well as from US company Moderna. The world is desperate, for what might need to be a miracle, as drug companies, politicians, governments and more have failed at the fight against COVID-19. Politicians are more concerned about the politics of the virus than they are concerned about the virus. Funding to citizens are lacking, debt increasing and vaccinations are slow to curb the virus that are killing people and economies around the world. The pandemic is larger than the political drama that accompanies the situation.

YouTube video provided courtesy of WION News