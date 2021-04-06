Assistant U.S. Attorney from South Carolina Honored by FBI for Prosecution of Cocaine Drug Conspiracy

Columbia, S.C (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney for the District of South Carolina M. Rhett DeHart announced today that the Columbia Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has recognized Assistant United States Attorney Benjamin Garner for his work in the prosecution of nearly 100 violent street gang members of a major cocaine and crack cocaine trafficking conspiracy operating throughout South Carolina’s Midlands.

“The work of Assistant United States Attorney Benjamin Garner, as well as the support of Assistant United States Attorney Jane Taylor and Supervisory Legal Administrative Specialist Shana Greenway, on ‘The Movement’ prosecution represents the best of our office,” said Acting U.S. Attorney DeHart. “‘The Movement’ case also highlights the incredible collaborative efforts of local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to make our communities safer and better places.”

After many drug-related shootings in a confined area led the Sumter Police Department to connect a group of individuals to a gang-style operation in the area known as “The Movement,” federal assistance was sought. Through the collaboration of local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, over a dozen cocaine suppliers for the drug dealers in the area were apprehended and pled guilty to federal drug charges. The investigation then led to the arrest of more than three dozen individuals and the seizure of almost 20 pounds of cocaine and $9 million in drug money, followed by the prosecution of an additional thirty-eight defendants. In total, federal charges were brought against 91 defendants for drug and firearm offenses with “The Movement” case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today