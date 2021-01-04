Assistant Secretary Schenker Travel to Jordan, Algeria, and Morocco

(STL.News) Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker will travel to Jordan, Algeria, and Morocco, January 3-12 to discuss economic and security cooperation with government leaders.
During his trip, Assistant Secretary Schenker will underscore the United States’ deep commitment to fostering economic prosperity, peace, and stability in the Middle East and North Africa.
Source: STATE.Gov
