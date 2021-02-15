Arshad Pervez Pleads Guilty to Not Paying Employment Taxes

General

Arshad Pervez Cheema Pleads Guilty to Not Paying Employment Taxes

Admits Did Not Pay IRS More than $2 Million in Employment and Corporate Taxes

ALEXANDRIA, VA (STL.News) A doctor, formerly of Great Falls, Virginia, pleaded guilty to willful failure to pay employment taxes, announced Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and Acting United States Attorney Raj Parekh for the Eastern District of Virginia.

According to court documents, from 2011 through 2018, Arshad Pervez Cheema owned and operated Walk-In Medical Center, PC, a medical practice located in Falls Church and Herndon, Virginia.  Cheema was responsible for collecting and paying to the IRS payroll taxes, which consisted of Social Security, Medicare, and income taxes that had been withheld from his employees’ wages, as well as an employer portion.  Over a four-year period from 2012 to 2016, Cheema willfully did not pay over $500,000 in payroll taxes.  Instead, he used some of the withheld funds for other business ventures, including to open and run a restaurant in Washington, D.C. In addition, Cheema did not pay corporate taxes for Walk-In Medical Center, PC, nor did he pay employment taxes for another doctor’s office, Falls Church Family Care PC, which he operated.  In total, Cheema did not pay over $2 million in employment and corporate taxes.

U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga scheduled sentencing for June 23, 2021.  At sentencing, Cheema faces a maximum sentence of five years’ imprisonment.  Cheema also faces a period of supervised release, restitution, and a fine.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Goldberg and Acting U.S. Attorney Parekh commended special agents of IRS-Criminal Investigation, who conducted the investigation, and Trial Attorney Casey S. Smith and Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell L. Carlberg, who are prosecuting the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. Related court documents and information are located on the website of the District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia or on PACER by searching for Case No. 1:21-cr-13.

