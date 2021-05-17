  • Tue. May 18th, 2021
Arroyo-Alonso Charged With Using Disabled Veteran’s SSN

Waqar Nawaz

May 17, 2021
Mexican citizen, Fernando Arroyo-Alonso charged with using disabled veteran’s Social Security number for benefits

CINCINNATI (STL.News) A Mexican citizen was arrested in Warren County this morning on federal charges claiming he stole the identity of a disabled United States veteran.

Fernando Arroyo-Alonso, 58, appeared in federal court this afternoon.  He is charged by criminal complaint with false representation of a Social Security number.

According to court documents, in May 2019, Arroyo-Alonso submitted an online application for Title XVI Supplemental Security Income benefits using the identity of a disabled veteran who also receives Title XVI Supplemental Security Income and Veterans Affairs benefits.

The defendant allegedly used the victim’s identity, date of birth and Social Security number to obtain an Ohio driver’s license in the victim’s name.  In actuality, the victim does not reside in Ohio.

Arroyo-Alonso allegedly obtained a criminal record while using the victim’s identity.

Using another person’s Social Security number is a federal crime punishable by up to five years in prison.

Vipal J. Patel, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, and Andrew Boockmeier, Special Agent in Charge, Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General (SSA-OIG), announced the charges.  The U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Secret Service, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Ohio BMV and the Hamilton Township Police assisted with this investigation.  Special Assistant United States Attorney Timothy Landry is representing the United States in this case.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

Waqar Nawaz

Waqar Nawaz has published content for STL.News for approximately three years. He is dedicated to publishing news released by the US Department of Justice. He actively monitors the web for fresh releases to help keep the public informed.

