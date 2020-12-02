Aroostook County: Andrew Maynard Sentenced on Federal Drug Charge

Aroostook County Man, Andrew Maynard Sentenced on Federal Drug Charge

BANGOR, ME (STL.News) An Aroostook County man was sentenced today in federal court in Bangor for conspiring to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank announced.

U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced Andrew Maynard, 30, to 92 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Maynard pleaded guilty in March 2020.

According to court records, between January 2017 and August 2018, a drug trafficking organization distributed large quantities of methamphetamine in northern Maine. The organization obtained the drugs from out-of-state sources in Colorado and Arizona. The organization sent thousands of dollars in U.S. currency to those sources in order to supply its drug trafficking enterprise. Maynard aided the organization by distributing methamphetamine and collecting proceeds from the sale of the drug.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

