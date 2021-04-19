Armed Drug Trafficker, Jerome Davis Sentenced to Prison

Armed Drug Trafficker, Jerome Davis Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison

NEW BERN, N.C (STL.News) Jerome Davis, 39, of Brunswick County, was sentenced on Friday to 240 months in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine, heroin, and crack cocaine, distribution of a quantity heroin, possession with intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine, cocaine base (crack) and marijuana, possession of firearm by convicted felon, and possession a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking.

According to court documents and evidence presented in court, on May 25, 2016, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office made a controlled purchase using a confidential informant of heroin from Davis in the area of Princess Place Drive in Wilmington, North Carolina. Between March and September 2019, the Wilmington Police Department made several controlled purchases from Davis of either cocaine or a mixture of cocaine and fentanyl.

On September 27, 2019, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wilmington Police Department conducted a search of Davis’ residence in Leland, North Carolina. During the search, deputies found a loaded 9mm handgun, crack cocaine, cocaine, marijuana, and $27,000 in cash. Davis was present during the search. A storage unit used by Davis was also searched and a shotgun with a ten drum magazine and a stolen .357 handgun were recovered. Davis is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Davis had prior convictions for felony burglary, assault inflicting serious injury, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine and marijuana, conspiracy to sell or deliver heroin, sale of schedule I and II controlled substances, and felony resisting an officer with violence.

G. Norman Acker, III, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Wilmington Police Department and the Brunswick and New Hanover County Sheriff’s Offices investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Severo prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today