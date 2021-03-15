Arlan Koontz Sentenced For Distributing Child Pornography

Austin Man, Phillip Arlan Koontz Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison For Distributing Child Pornography

(STL.News) Acting United States Attorney W. Anders Folk announced the sentencing of PHILLIP ARLAN KOONTZ, 53, to 20 years in prison for distributing child pornography. KOONTZ, who pleaded guilty on January 22, 2020, was sentenced yesterday afternoon by Judge Joan N. Ericksen in U.S. District Court.

“The sexual exploitation of children is a heinous crime, one deserving of a lengthy prison sentence,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Anders Folk. “Here in Minnesota we are fortunate to have dedicated federal, state, and local investigators who are committed to seeking justice for those who abuse and exploit innocent children.”

“This repeat offender will spend the next 20 years behind bars,” said Jamie Holt, acting special agent in charge of HSI St. Paul. “Community safety is our top priority and hopefully this lengthy sentence will give peace of mind to his victims and their families. HSI special agents will continue to work with our Minnesota law enforcement partners, like the Austin police, to relentlessly pursue child predators and ensure they are brought to justice.”

According to the defendant’s guilty plea and documents filed with the court, on April 30, 2018, KOONTZ began chatting online with an undercover federal agent who was posing as a 13-year-old girl. KOONTZ sent to the agent multiple images containing sexually explicit content involving minors, falsely representing that the images were of KOONTZ’s daughters and her friends. KOONTZ also possessed 478 sexually explicit images depicting minors, including prepubescent minors. KOONTZ has a previous felony conviction in Mower County for criminal sexual conduct in the second degree.

This case was the result of an investigation conducted by Homeland Security Investigations and the Austin Police Department.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Manda M. Sertich.

Defendant Information:

PHILLIP ARLAN KOONTZ, 53

Austin, Minn.

Convicted:

Distribution of child pornography, 1 count

Sentenced:

240 months in prison

20 years of supervised release

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today