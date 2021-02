LITTLE ROCK, AR (STL.News) Due to continued icy road conditions, Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced that State Government offices in the Little Rock Metro Area will open at 10 a.m. today, Friday, February 12, 2021. Cabinet Secretaries may implement liberal leave policies for their employees. Citizens should utilize virtual services or delay their in-person visit until offices open.

State employees outside the affected areas should contact a supervisor for further instruction.