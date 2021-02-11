Politics

Arkansas: Little Rock Metro Area Offices Will Switch to Telework Today

ByPublisher3

Feb 11, 2021 , , ,
Arkansas: Little Rock Metro Area Offices Will Switch to Telework Today

LITTLE ROCK, AR (STL.News) Due to icy roads, Governor Asa Hutchinson has closed State office buildings except for critical operations in the Little Rock Metro area today, Thursday, February 11, 2021.  State employees who can telework should do so, and Cabinet Secretaries may implement liberal leave policies for their employees who cannot telework.  Citizens should utilize virtual services or delay their in-person visit until offices reopen.

State employees outside the affected areas should contact a supervisor for further instruction.

By Publisher3

Related Post

Politics

Nebraska Governor: State’s One Stop Business Licensing Portal

Feb 11, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Arizona Governor: State Hits One Million Doses

Feb 11, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Kansas Governor Applauds Eurofins Viracor on New Lenexa Facility

Feb 11, 2021 Publisher3

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

Politics

Nebraska Governor: State’s One Stop Business Licensing Portal

Feb 11, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Arizona Governor: State Hits One Million Doses

Feb 11, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Arkansas: Little Rock Metro Area Offices Will Switch to Telework Today

Feb 11, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Kansas Governor Applauds Eurofins Viracor on New Lenexa Facility

Feb 11, 2021 Publisher3