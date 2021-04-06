Arkansas: James Brassart Sentenced for Income Tax Evasion

Arkansas Businessman, James Brassart Sentenced to Prison for Income Tax Evasion

Owed more than $1.3 million to the IRS

(STL.News) An Arkansas man was sentenced today to three years in prison for income tax evasion.

According to court documents, James Brassart of Bentonville filed a 2006 individual income tax return that reported adjusted gross income of $1,502,749 and taxes due to the IRS of $486,438. Brassart failed to pay all of the taxes owed and was assessed penalties and interest. To evade his tax liabilities, Brassart took extensive steps to conceal his income and assets. He used three nominee corporations, Eagle Creek Construction and Development Inc., Mono Pro LLC, and Sierra Madre Contracting LLC, to conduct business and purchase assets.

Moreover, between 2010 and 2016, Brassart filed four false bankruptcy petitions to discharge his tax debt. In those bankruptcies, Brassart made false statements and filed fraudulent documents in which he concealed his ownership interests in the nominee corporations. Through his actions, Brassart caused a total tax loss of approximately $1,360,682 to the IRS.

In addition to the term of imprisonment, U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks ordered Brassart to serve three years of supervised release and to pay approximately of $1,360,682.29 in restitution to the United States.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division made the announcement.

IRS-Criminal Investigation investigated the case.

Trial Attorney Robert Kemins of the Tax Division prosecuted the case. Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Goldberg also thanked the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas (Fayetteville Division) for their substantial assistance.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today