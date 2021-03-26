Arkansas Governor Hutchinson on Signing of SB354

Little Rock, AR (STL.News) Governor Asa Hutchinson issued the following statement on the signing of SB354.

“Today, I have signed into law SB354 called the ‘Fairness in Women’s Sports Act’. I have studied the law and heard from hundreds of constituents on this issue. I signed the law as a fan of women’s sports from basketball to soccer and including many others in which women compete successfully. This law simply says that female athletes should not have to compete in a sport against a student of the male sex when the sport is designed for women’s competition. As I have stated previously, I agree with the intention of this law. This will help promote and maintain fairness in women’s sporting events.”