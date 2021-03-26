STL.News

Headline News – States Top Leading News

Header Advertise
Politics

Arkansas Governor Hutchinson on Signing of SB354

Publisher3
Arkansas Governor Hutchinson on Signing of SB354

Little Rock, AR (STL.News) Governor Asa Hutchinson issued the following statement on the signing of SB354.

“Today, I have signed into law SB354 called the ‘Fairness in Women’s Sports Act’.  I have studied the law and heard from hundreds of constituents on this issue.  I signed the law as a fan of women’s sports from basketball to soccer and including many others in which women compete successfully.  This law simply says that female athletes should not have to compete in a sport against a student of the male sex when the sport is designed for women’s competition.  As I have stated previously, I agree with the intention of this law.  This will help promote and maintain fairness in women’s sporting events.”

Leave a Reply

Close
Social profiles

Related Post