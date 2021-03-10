Politics

Arkansas Governor Hutchinson on Senate Passage of SB410

ByPublisher3

Mar 10, 2021 , , ,

Little Rock, AR (STL.News) Governor Asa Hutchinson issued the following statement on the Arkansas Senate’s passage of SB410.

“Today was an important moment in this legislative session with the Senate passing the ARHOME (formerly Arkansas Works) legislation with overwhelming support.  This new initiative will assure continued health care coverage for over 300,000 Arkansans with accountability measures in place to improve maternal health, drug addiction support and mental illness.  I applaud Senator Missy Irvin, Representative Michelle Gray and many other legislators who spent countless hours in working with my administration to develop this plan that will now move to the House.”

By Publisher3

Related Post

Politics

Texas Governor Abbott Reappoints 4 to Juvenile Justice Board

Mar 10, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Texas Governor Reappoints 3 to Criminal Justice Advisory Committee

Mar 10, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

New Mexico Governor signs Senate Bill 2

Mar 10, 2021 Publisher3