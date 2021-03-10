Arkansas Governor Hutchinson on Senate Passage of SB410

Little Rock, AR (STL.News) Governor Asa Hutchinson issued the following statement on the Arkansas Senate’s passage of SB410.

“Today was an important moment in this legislative session with the Senate passing the ARHOME (formerly Arkansas Works) legislation with overwhelming support. This new initiative will assure continued health care coverage for over 300,000 Arkansans with accountability measures in place to improve maternal health, drug addiction support and mental illness. I applaud Senator Missy Irvin, Representative Michelle Gray and many other legislators who spent countless hours in working with my administration to develop this plan that will now move to the House.”