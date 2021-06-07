Arkansas Governor Calls Board of Apportionment Meeting

Little Rock, AR (STL.News) Governor Asa Hutchinson has called a meeting of the Board of Apportionment for 4 p.m. today, June 7, 2021, in Room 151 in the State Capitol. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston will join the Governor for the Board’s second meeting. The Board intends to hold an executive session to consider and evaluate a Redistricting Coordinator.
WHAT: Governor Asa Hutchinson calls a meeting of the Board of Apportionment
WHEN: 4 p.m. | Monday, June 7, 2021
WHERE: Room 151
Arkansas State Capitol
500 Woodlane Street
Little Rock, Arkansas
WATCH: The meeting will also be live streamed on ARCAN at the following link:
https://www.myarkansaspbs.org/arcan/home