Arkansas Governor Announces Intent to Grant Executive Clemency

LITTLE ROCK, AR (STL.News) Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his intent to grant 14 pardons, three restoration of firearm rights only, and four commutations. An additional 62 clemency requests were denied and three had no action taken upon them. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates.

The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and paid all fines related to their sentences. There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.

Governor Hutchinson intends to grant pardons to the following people:

Leonard Carrillo (Redfield): Theft of Property (C Felony) and Breaking or Entering (D Felony) (CR-95-168-2).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1995 – Jefferson County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Jake W. Gibson (West Fork): Breaking or Entering (D Felony) and Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR 92-784).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1993 – Washington County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Joshua Karns (Batesville): Burglary, 5 counts (B Felony), Theft of Property, 2 counts (C Felony), and Forgery in the 2nd Degree (C Felony) (CR 90-59) and Burglary (B Felony) (CR-90-60).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1990 – Independence County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Amy McEntyre (Bauxite): Theft Under 100 (Misdemeanor) (Case # 00-1-01868) and Possession of a Controlled Substance (C Felony) (CR-2005-338).

This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (2000 – St. Francis County and 2005 – St. Francis County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Claude R. Phillips, Jr (Cabot): Arson (C Felony) (60CR-00-2845).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2001 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Pamela Pitcher (Paragould): Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with Intent to Use (C Felony) (CR-98-45), Possession of Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine (C Felony) (CR-99-343), and Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine (Revocation) (C Felony) (CR-99-343).

This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1998 – Craighead County, 1999 –Craighead County, 2003 – Craighead County, and 2005 – Craighead County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Wendell Pitcher (Paragould): Possession of Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine (C Felony) (CR 98-46) and Possession of Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine (C Felony) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with intent to use (C Felony) (CR-2003-597).

This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1998 – Craighead County and 2003 – Craighead County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Jimmy D. Reeves, Jr (Magnolia): Theft of Property 012500, 3 counts (B Felony) (CR2007-140).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2008 – Columbia County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Robert Roberts (Pine Bluff): Possession with Intent to Manufacture (D Felony) (CR 2008-0153-1).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2009 – Drew County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Timothy J. Smith (Paragould): Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony) and Possession Schedule II Controlled Substance-Marijuana (A Misdemeanor) (CR 2000-30).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2000 – Greene County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

David W. Stewart (Cabot): Unauthorized Use of Vehicle (A Misdemeanor) (CR 2001-60) and Fleeing (D Felony) (CR 2002-4159).

This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (2001 – Pulaski County and 2003 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further Arkansas criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

John M. West (Mayflower): Burglary (92-586) and Theft of Property (CR 92-587).

This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (1993 – Faulkner County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Bradley Whisenhunt (Gillham): Attempted Theft of Property (D Felony) (CR-2007-22-1).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2008 – Little River County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Glynn R. Womack (Harrison): Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine (Y Felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony), and Possession of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana (A Misdemeanor) (CR 2006-95-3).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2006 – Boone County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Governor Hutchinson intends to grant the restoration of firearm rights only to the following people:

Charles Enlow (Fayetteville): Harassment (Misdemeanor) (97-000004).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1997 – Washington County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Sheriff of Washington County has signed the Recommendation of the Chief Law Enforcement Officer as required by law. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

James Casey Smith (Mabelvale): Delivery of a Controlled Substance (C Felony) (CR-95-1158).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1995 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Sheriff of Pulaski County has signed the Recommendation of the Chief Law Enforcement Officer as required by law. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Kenneth Washington, Jr (Little Rock): Violation of Hot Check Law (C Felony) (CR 97-855-1).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1998 – Jefferson County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Sheriff of Pulaski County has signed the Recommendation of the Chief Law Enforcement Officer as required by law. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Governor Hutchinson intends to grant a commutation of sentence to the following people:

Eddie Dixon (ADC #075134): Man.Delv.Poss Cont Subs (Y Felony) (1991-90) and Man.Delv.Poss Cont Subs (Habitual Offender) (Y Felony) (1992-8).

The governor has given notice of his intent to commute the sentence of Eddie Dixon, who was convicted in Mississippi County in 1991 and in Poinsett County in 1992 for the above offenses, from life plus 30 years in the Department of Correction Consecutive to making him immediately parole eligible. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Anderson N. Hall (ADC #080997): Aggravated Robbery (Y Felony) and Battery-1st Degree (B Felony) (1983-1440).

The governor has given notice of his intent to commute the sentence of Anderson N. Hall, who was convicted in Pulaski County in 1983 for the above offenses, from life plus 40 years in the Department of Correction to making him immediately parole eligible. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Annie V. Ross (ADC #702471): Murder-1st Degree (Y Felony) (1982-131).

The governor has given notice of his intent to commute the sentence of Annie V. Ross, who was convicted in Ouachita County in 1983 for the above offenses, from life in the Arkansas Department of Correction to making her immediately parole eligible. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Frank Watts, II (ADC #087732): Possession Controlled Substance w/Intent to Deliver (Cocaine) (Habitual Offender) (Y Felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Habitual Offender) (C Felony), and Failure to Keep Records/Maintaining a Drug Premises (Habitual Offender) (D Felony) (1997-2871).

The governor has given notice of his intent to commute the sentence of Frank Watts, II, who was convicted in Pulaski County in 1998 for the above offenses, from life in the Arkansas Department of Correction on count 1, 360 months in the Department of Correction on count 2 concurrent, and 180 months in the Department of Correction on count 3 concurrent for a total sentence of life to making him immediately parole eligible. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.