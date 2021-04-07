Arkansas Governor Announces Intent to Grant Executive Clemency

Little Rock, AR (STL.News) Governor Asa Hutchinson announced his intent to grant 13 pardons, one restoration of firearm rights only, and four commutations. An additional 60 clemency requests were denied and one had no action taken upon it. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates.

The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and paid all fines related to their sentences. There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.

Governor Hutchinson intends to grant pardons to the following people:

Kevin Barber (Jonesboro): Possession of a Controlled Substance Cocaine (C Felony) (CR 2006-662).

This notice is issued based on the dates of conviction (2007 – Craighead County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Alfred M. Bradford (Maumelle): Domestic Battering-3rd Degree (Misdemeanor)(LRCR-01-2290), Forgery-1st Degree (B Felony) (CR 2004-004866), and Forgery-1st Degree (Revocation) (B Felony) (CR 2004-004866).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2003 – Pulaski County, 2005 – Pulaski County, and 2009 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Tommy Brewer (Pine Bluff): Domestic Battery 3rd Degree Neglect Cause Injury Using a Deadly Weapon (Misdemeanor) (PBCR DIV2 97 2000002658).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1997 – Jefferson County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Beverly K. Clanton (Hermitage): Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony) (CR-2003-081-2), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Probation Revocation) (C Felony) (CR-2003-81-1).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2003 – Bradley County and 2004 – Bradley County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

James Dent (Conway): Possession Controlled/Counterfeit Substance W/O Prescription (D Felony) and Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony) (CR 2007-51).

This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (2008 – Searcy County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Jimmy W. Elenburg (Corning): Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (D Felony) (CR 99-82) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Revocation) (D Felony) (CR 99-82).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2000 – Clay County and 2001 – Clay County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Danielle Fox (Sherwood): Domestic Battery 3rd Degree (A Misdemeanor) (CR-08-578) and Contempt/Consequences of Non-Payment (A Misdemeanor) (CR-08-2679).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2008 – Lonoke County and 2008 – Lonoke County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Otis Haddox (Ashdown): Involuntary Manslaughter (C Felony) (NO. 10,919).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1973 – Miller County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Cary L. King (Des Arc): Possession of Controlled Substance without Prescription-Hydrocodone (C Felony), Possession of a Controlled Substance (A Misdemeanor), Possession of Controlled Substance-Marijuana (A Misdemeanor), and Possession of a Controlled Substance without Prescription-Xanax (A Misdemeanor) (CR 2005-3195).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2006 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Jeffery Ollison (Rogers): Possession of Controlled Substance-Cocaine (C Felony) (CR 97-39), Possession of Controlled Substance-Cocaine (Revocation) (C Felony) (CR 97-39), and Possession of Controlled Substance-Cocaine (Revocation) (C Felony) (CR 97-39).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1997 – Jackson County, 1998 – Jackson County, and 2000 – Jackson County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

John Watkins (Port Aransas, TX): Possession of Methamphetamine (Reduced) (C Felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony), and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver (C Felony) (CR-2003-916-G)

This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (2004 – Sebastian County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Cletis G. Weatherford (Royal): Theft by Receiving (B Felony) (CR 1998-198) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with Intent to Manufacture Meth ( B Felony) (CR 2002-590).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1998 – Garland County and 2003 – Garland County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Rickey L. Worley (Willow Springs, MO): Possession of Methamphetamine (C Felony) (CR-97-362).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1998 – Crawford County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further Arkansas criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Governor Hutchinson intends to grant the restoration of firearm rights only to the following person:

Robert Halsdorf, Jr. (Sheridan): DWI 4th (D Felony) and Criminal Impersonation (A Misdemeanor) (CR 95-31).

This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (1995 – Faulkner County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Sheriff of Grant County has signed the Recommendation of the Chief Law Enforcement Officer as required by law. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Governor Hutchinson intends to grant a commutation of sentence to the following people:

Robert H. Munnerlyn (ADC #086196): Aggravated Robbery, 3 counts (Y Felony) (1986-2), Criminal Attempt (A Felony) (1986-118) and Theft Of Property (C Felony) and Aggravated Robbery (Y Felony) (1986-118), Aggravated Robbery (Y Felony) (1986-254) and Theft Of Property (C Felony) (1986-254).

The governor has given notice of his intent to commute the sentence of Robert H. Munnerlyn, who was convicted in Pulaski County in 1986 for the above offenses, from a total of Life plus 270 months in the Department of Correction to making him immediately parole eligible. The Prosecuting Attorney has raised objections to applicants request.

Efrain O. Viveros (ADC #134814): Man. Delv.Poss Cont Subs (Y Felony) (2003-379) (Jury Trial).

The governor has given notice of his intent to commute the sentence of Efrain O. Viveros, who was convicted in Crawford County in 2005 for the above offenses, from a total of 960 months to serve in the Arkansas Department of Correction to making him immediately parole eligible. The Prosecuting Attorney has raised objections to applicants request.

Nelson Watson, Jr. (ADC #087816): Man.Delv.Poss Cont Subs (Habitual Offender) (Y Felony) (1993-90) (Jury Trial)

The governor has given notice of his intent to commute the sentence of Nelson Watson, Jr., who was convicted in Columbia County in 1993 for the above offenses, from Life in the Department of Correction to making him immediately parole eligible. The Prosecuting Attorney has raised objections to applicants request.

Craig Williams (ADC #112123): Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver (Habitual Offender) (C Felony), Simultaneous Possession of Drugs/Firearms (Habitual Offender) (Y Felony), Possession of Firearms by Certain Pers (Habitual Offender) (B Felony), Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver (Habitual Offender) (Y Felony), and Distribution Near Certain Facilities Enhancement (Habitual Offender) (Unclassified Felony) (2005-459).

The governor has given notice of his intent to commute the sentence of Craig Williams, who was convicted in Union County in 2006 for the above offenses, from a total of 182 years to serve in the Arkansas Department of Correction to making him parole eligible on June 30, 2026. The Prosecuting Attorney has raised objections to applicant’s request.