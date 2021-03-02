Arkansas: Andre Scoggins Sentenced For Drug Trafficking

Mineral Springs Man, Andre Scoggins Sentenced To 10 Years In Federal Prison For Drug Trafficking

Texarkana, AS (STL.News) David Clay Fowlkes, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, announced that Andre Scoggins, 50, of Mineral Springs, Arkansas, was sentenced today to 120 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for Distributing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court’s Texarkana Division.

According to court records, Detectives with the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from Scoggins in November 2018. The substance purchased from Scoggins was submitted to the DEA Crime Laboratory, which found to contain 69.7 grams of pure methamphetamine.

Scoggins was indicted by a federal grand jury in June of 2019 and entered a guilty plea in October of 2020.

This case was investigated by the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant United States Attorney Graham Jones prosecuted the case for the Western District of Arkansas.

