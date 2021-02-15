Arkansas ADH Lifts Public Health Advisory Limiting Recreational Activity

ADH lifts public health advisory limiting recreational activity on portions of west fork of the Whit

LITTLE ROCK, AR (STL.News) The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) has lifted an advisory that had limited recreational activity on portions of the west fork of the White River in Washington County since May 2019.

The advisory was associated with discharge coming from the West Fork wastewater treatment plant that resulted in elevated concentrations of E. coli and total coliform in the river. The treatment plant has ceased operations.

The advisory had been in effect for a roughly 3.4 mile section of the river that started at the upstream location of the Dye Creek Bridge in West Fork and ended at the Baptist Ford Bridge on South Main Street in Greenland.