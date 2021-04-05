Arizona Vaccination Sites Administer 1 Millionth Dose

State Farm Stadium In Glendale Accounts For Nearly 700,000 Of The Total

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) State-run sites have administered their 1 millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine, continuing Arizona’s national leadership in protecting its residents.

Among the 1,053,035 doses administered at Arizona’s five state-run sites, nearly 700,000 have been administered at State Farm Stadium, which the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) opened Jan. 11 in Glendale.

“Arizona is working around the clock to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to all,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “Today we are reaching another major milestone — administering the 1 millionth dose at state-run vaccination sites. We are thankful to the thousands of staff and volunteers who have been working tirelessly to get Arizonans vaccinated.”

As of this morning, 3,708,660 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Arizona to 2,350,701 individuals, including 1,471,750 who have been fully vaccinated.

“The staff and volunteers at state vaccination sites in the Phoenix area, Tucson, and Yuma continue to do a tremendous job of getting these safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines into the community,” said ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ. “As more vaccine becomes available, we need even more Arizonans to roll up their sleeves at state sites and other venues.”

In a virtual tour of State Farm Stadium on Feb. 8, President Biden and Vice President Harris praised the facility and called it a national model. “You’re saving people’s lives, short term and long term,” Biden told Dr. Christ. “So thank you, thank you, thank you.”

With the arrival of warmer temperatures, ADHS and its partners are transitioning state operations indoors to protect patients, staff and volunteers. Today, an indoor drive-thru site opened at Dexcom’s regional distribution center in Mesa, replacing the outdoor Chandler-Gilbert Community College site. On April 23, the State Farm Stadium operation will move indoors to the nearby Gila River Arena.

The Yuma Convention Center site is already an indoor operation. The University of Arizona site in Tucson offers outdoor and indoor vaccinations.

At 11 a.m. each Friday, registration opens for vaccination appointments at state sites during the following week. To register, please visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov or call 1-844-542-8201. Both resources offer assistance in English and Spanish.

Information about all vaccination sites across Arizona can be found at azhealth.gov/findvaccine. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination, please visit azdhs.gov/COVID19Vaccines.