Arizona Recognizes Brain Tumor Awareness Month

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey declared May to be Brain Tumor Awareness Month to promote education of the condition, recognize the medical professionals who combat the issue, highlight the significant progress in research, and honor the families who have been impacted.

“Brain tumors affect countless people each year, and impact the lives of not only the individual, but their loved ones as well,” said Governor Ducey. “Nearly three years ago, we lost an Arizona giant, statesman and war hero to Glioblastoma — Senator John McCain. His is just one of the many precious lives lost. It’s important to spread awareness of the impact brain tumors have on patients and their families, and to honor those who have fought hard and are continuing to fight every day.”

Brain tumors are among the deadliest forms of cancer, with a relatively 36 percent five-year survival rate following the diagnosis. An estimated 700,000 Americans are currently living with a primary brain tumor.

Arizona is home to the Ivy Brain Tumor Center at Barrow Neurological Institute, the largest brain tumor center in the world. The center was helped established by the Ben & Catherine Ivy Foundation, which focuses on funding research and discovering new treatments for patients with brain cancer. In April 2020, the Ivy Foundation donated $5 million to the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund to fund the purchase of personal protective equipment and support mitigation efforts.

