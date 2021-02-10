Arizona: Modernizing the Tribal-State Gaming Compact

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey in his State of the State address on January 11 noted the opportunity for modernized gaming tribal compacts as they begin expiring within the next few years. The Governor’s Office is working with tribes and stakeholders to update the agreement so that it provides regulated, safe and limited gaming while preserving the culture of our state.

Representative Jeff Weninger recently spoke to radio host Jody Oehler about legislation he introduced regarding the gaming compact.

