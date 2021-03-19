Arizona Launching COVID-19 Vaccination Site In Yuma

Arizona Launching State-Supported COVID-19 Vaccination Site In Yuma Monday, March 29

New Site Continues Arizona’s Expansion Of Vaccination Availability Statewide

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) announced a partnership with Yuma County, the City of Yuma, and Yuma Regional Medical Center to operate a state-supported COVID-19 vaccination site at the Yuma Civic Center.

“Arizona’s vaccination sites have been instrumental in the state’s work to protect communities and vulnerable populations,” said Governor Ducey. “We want to make sure rural areas have easy access to vaccinations, and operations at the Yuma site will support those efforts. I’m grateful to ADHS, Yuma County, the City of Yuma, and Yuma Regional Medical Center for their work to protect Arizonans and expand vaccine availability.”

Launching Monday, March 29, the state-supported vaccination site will expand the capacity and hours of operation at the existing indoor Yuma Civic Center site to 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. It will offer around 8,000 appointments per week to start but is able to administer more than 4,000 doses per day.

“We are thrilled to work with Yuma County leaders to expand our highly successful state vaccination sites beyond the Phoenix and Tucson areas,” said ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ. “This builds on Yuma County’s strong efforts to vaccinate its population and positions southwestern Arizona to expand vaccination as our federal supply grows.”

“We appreciate the efforts of Governor Ducey and ADHS in bringing this expansion of vaccine distribution to Yuma County residents,” said Tony Reyes, chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors. “This also wouldn’t have happened without our local partnerships with Yuma Regional Medical Center and the City of Yuma.”

“This state-supported vaccination site is critical to get the Yuma community to the next level in the fight against COVID,” said Yuma Mayor Douglas J. Nicholls. “The City is excited to be part of the effort to provide more opportunities for more people to get their COVID vaccine.”

The state’s plans for expanding mass-vaccination options in rural Arizona also include a future site in Coconino County. In mid-February, a vaccination site at the University of Arizona campus in central Tucson converted to a state operation.

Other partners include the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs and Arizona State University. The pharmacy will be run through Yuma Regional Medical Center.

“This site will be an important access point for our rural community,” said Yuma County Public Health Services Director Diana Gomez. “It will allow us to expedite our vaccination efforts while continuing to support our joint mission of ensuring safe and equitable distribution of vaccine in Yuma County.”

The site, which has been administering the Moderna vaccine, will begin offering the Pfizer vaccine for first doses as of March 29. ADHS is working with local officials to ensure that people who received first doses of Moderna will get their second doses.

Appointments for the week of March 29 will be available starting at 11 a.m. Friday, March 26 by visiting podvaccine.azdhs.gov or calling 1-844-542-8201. Both have resources available in English and Spanish. At this time, state sites are administering vaccine to those 55 and older before advancing younger age groups.

Information about all vaccination sites across Arizona, including pharmacies, Federally Qualified Health Centers, pop-up events in specific communities, and healthcare providers offering vaccination, can be found at azhealth.gov/findvaccine.