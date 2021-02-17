United States Attorney’s Office District of Arizona January 2021 Immigration and Border Crimes Report

(STL.News) I. Illegal Reentry After Deportation (8 U.S.C. 1326)

177 individuals were charged in January with illegal reentry

A. 135 of those 177 individuals had previously been convicted of non-immigration criminal offenses in the U.S.

Of the 135 individuals with non-immigration criminal records:

1. 27 had violent crime convictions, including:

0 individuals had homicide convictions

11 individuals had sex offense convictions

14 individuals had domestic violence convictions

2. 11 had property crime convictions

3. 24 had DUI convictions

4. 69 had drug crime convictions

B. 96 of those 177 individuals had been deported three or more times

II. Alien Smuggling (8 U.S.C. 1324)

31 individuals were charged in January with alien smuggling

III. Illegal Entry (Criminal Consequence Initiative) (8 U.S.C. 1325)

0 individuals were charged in January with illegal entry on the CCI calendar

Criminal conviction information is based on preliminary criminal history reports provided by the arresting agency.

These numbers represent United States Attorney’s Office prosecutions only. These numbers do not include individuals apprehended by immigration enforcement officials and subjected solely to administrative process.

*The Department of Homeland Security instituted a policy in March 2020 of expeditiously returning aliens who illegally enter the United States rather than detaining them. The decreased number of individuals presented to this Office for prosecution coincides with the implementation of that policy and other COVID-19 related border restrictions.

RELEASE NUMBER: 2021-008_January Immigration and Border Crimes Report

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today