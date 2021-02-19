Arizona: James Seota-Felix Sentenced for Assault with Knife

General

Tohono O’odham Man, James Seota-Felix Sentenced to 24 Months in Prison for Assault with Knife

TUCSON, AR (STL.News) On Tuesday, James Seota-Felix, 41, of Sells, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jennifer G. Zipps to 24 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release . Seota-Felix previously pleaded guilty on September 28, 2020 to one count of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

On June 27, 2019, Seota-Felix got into an altercation with a rival gang member and stabbed the victim in the face.  Seota-Felix is an enrolled member of the Tohono O’odham Nation.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Tohono O’odham Police Department conducted the investigation in this case.  Assistant U.S. Attorneys Micah Schmit and Jesse Figueroa, District of Arizona, Tucson, handled the prosecution.

CASE NUMBER: CR-19-2301-TUC-JGZ
RELEASE NUMBER: 2021-009_Seota-Felix

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

