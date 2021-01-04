Categories: Politics

Arizona Governor statement in recognition of the New Year

Governor Ducey New Year’s Day Statement

PHOENIX (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey released the following statement in recognition of the New Year:

“We’ve turned the page on 2020.  After a year of unprecedented challenges, January 1 marks a new beginning.  Many of the battles we fought last year are still with us — battles that tested us in ways we never would’ve imagined. But Arizonans are resilient.  We demonstrated that again and again in 2020, and I’m confident we’ll rise to the occasion in 2021.  We’ll stay focused and we’ll move forward — together.  I want to wish all Arizonans a safe and joyful 2021. Happy New Year, and God bless!”

SOURCE: AZGOVERNOR.Gov

