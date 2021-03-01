Arizona Governor: Rob Woods As Director Of DOR

Governor Ducey Names Rob Woods Director Of Arizona Department Of Revenue

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey today announced that Rob Woods will serve as Director of the Arizona Department of Revenue (DOR), effectively immediately. Woods has served as Interim Director since December 29, 2020, prior serving as Deputy Director for the Department.

“Rob has served the state well for many years, and he’s done an excellent job as interim director of the Department of Revenue,” said Governor Ducey. “He continues to find innovative ways to improve operations and enhance efficiency, and he stepped up to a leadership role during a crucial time for our state. I’m grateful for Rob’s commitment to serving Arizonans, and I look forward to his continued leadership at the Department.”

Before joining DOR, Woods served as the Administrator of the Government Transformation Office (GTO) for eight years, an office which he helped found. As the Administrator of GTO, Woods was responsible for coaching and mentoring state executives as they implement a statewide operating system that builds a culture of daily improvement.

“It is an honor to accept the position of director after leading the Department of Revenue for the last few months,” said Woods. “Our team is committed to meeting the needs of Arizona’s taxpayers, and I’m confident we will continue to find new ways to better serve our state. My thanks to Governor Ducey for the opportunity.”

Woods in 2015 led the Permit Blitz, an enterprise-wide effort to streamline permitting processes across the Executive Cabinet. It resulted in excess of 50 percent lead time reduction for over 30 value streams ranging from Bus Driver Certifications to Correctional Officer hiring.

He also led the design and deployment of the Arizona Management System to all 30+ executive cabinet agencies. Woods coached current agency leaders in the application of strategic planning, developing operational measures, conducting business reviews, and problem solving.

Additionally, upon his arrival to the DOR in early 2020, Rob led the agency’s response to COVID-19 and the transition to remote work. With over 80 percent of the agency in a remote work environment, employee engagement and productivity measures reflect an agency that continues to execute its mission.

Prior to his service to state government, Woods was a vice president and engagement manager at JP Morgan Chase. In this role, Rob helped drive critical enterprise improvements across business divisions. Rob has also held roles in small business operations and information technology services.

Woods earned his Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from the University of San Diego and his MBA in Supply Chain Management from Arizona State University.